BFI to seek answers from Vikas Krishan on Asian Championship walkover

Vikas, a two-time Olympian, is among the most decorated Indian boxers. (Source: Express Photo) Vikas, a two-time Olympian, is among the most decorated Indian boxers. (Source: Express Photo)

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will question Vikas Krishan on his decision to give a walkover in the Asian Championships semifinals, the reasons for which are not yet clear.

Vikas was the top seed in the middleweight (75kg) category and was to take on fourth-seeded Korean Dongyun Lee in the semifinals on Friday in Tashkent.

However, the Indian did not report for weigh-in this morning.

“Vikas Krishan was not there in the weigh-in today morning, therefore his South Korean opponent walked over to the final. I do not know the reason,” an Asian Boxing Confederation official told PTI.

With no apparent reason being given for his pullout from the scheduled bout, the BFI will seek answers from Vikas on his return.

“Definitely, he will be asked why he gave a walkover. We don’t know as of now what has happened,” a top BFI official said.

Vikas, a two-time Olympian, is among the most decorated Indian boxers. He is a 2010 Asian Games gold-medallist besides being a World Championships bronze-medallist.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now