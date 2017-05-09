BFI President K Govindaraj praises FIBA’s decision to allow use of headgear

FIBA’s first Mid-Term Congress unanimously ratified Central Board’s decision to allow players to wear headgear.(Source: AP) FIBA’s first Mid-Term Congress unanimously ratified Central Board’s decision to allow players to wear headgear.(Source: AP)

Basketball Federation of India (BFI) president K Govindaraj has heaped praise on FIBA’s decision to allow players the use of headgear such as turbans, hijabs, and kippah from October 1. “This is a great move by FIBA, not only for players of the Sikh community, but also for players from the Islamic & Jewish community,” Govindaraj said.

“India has a very diverse population and we hope that this shows to all that basketball is a sport for individuals of all backgrounds and religions.”

Chander Mukhi Sharma, BFI Secretary General said, “The decision to permit headgear ensures that players can maintain their identity on the basketball court.

“The earlier restriction had caused a lot of inconvenience and awkwardness for players who had gotten used to wearing their turbans while playing since their youth.

“Many players, especially our Sikh stars from Punjab, had become apprehensive about playing, and this decision will reassure and provide much needed respite to those players and their parents,” he added.

Last week, FIBA’s first Mid-Term Congress, constituted by representatives from 139 National Federations, unanimously ratified the FIBA Central Board’s decision to allow players to wear headgear.

This move puts to bed the controversy that erupted in 2014, when Amjyot Singh and Amritpal Singh, two Sikh players on the Indian national men’s basketball team, were made to remove their turbans before the opening match at the FIBA Asia Cup in Wuhan, China.

