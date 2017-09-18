BFI notice to Haryana for attending IABF meet

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has issued a show cause notice to its Haryana affiliate for attending a meeting of the de-recognised Indian Amateur Boxing Federation (IABF), bringing to the fore dissensions in the national body.

The IABF was de-recognised by the Sports Ministry after being terminated by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) back in 2014.

In its place, the BFI took over as the recognised body to run boxing last year. The BFI was voted to office in elections overseen by the AIBA and the Sports Ministry.

The BFI also got the recognition from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) earlier this year.

However, there are signs of fresh turbulence with the IABF’s attempts at reviving itself.

Haryana, considered the cradle of Indian boxing given its huge talent pool, is an important cog for the national federation and the state association’s representation at the August 27 IABF meeting has set the alarm bells ringing for the BFI.

Warning of action, the BFI’s disputes and disciplinary committee has sought Haryana association Secretary Rakesh Thakran’s explanation for being present at the IABF meet.

“It is stated that you, despite being served with the letter dated 26.08.2017 by Secretary General BFI clearly informing all members/units of BFI not to attend meeting of any organisation including that of earlier

federation/governing bodies, had attended a meeting organised by the IABF,” the notice stated.

“In view of the above stated circumstances, kindly show cause as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against above mentioned addressee and against Haryana State Boxing Association including disaffliation from BFI,” it added.

Thakran has been given time till September 21 to provide an explanation but the former IABF Secretary General said he is under no obligation to respond.

“Such a show cause can only be issued by the BFI President or the Secretary General. I am not under any obligation to respond to a notice from any disciplinary committee,” Thakran told PTI.

The BFI, which is headed by Ajay Singh, has warned Haryana of disaffiliation but Thakran said the state will continue to be a member of the BFI.

“Haryana will not give up on its membership of the BFI,” he asserted.

The IABF was terminated by the AIBA for manipulation in its 2012 elections, a move that led to four years of administrative turmoil in Indian boxing, ending with the formation of the BFI last year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App