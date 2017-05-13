BFI disciplinary committee to seek Vikas Krishan’s explanation for Asian Championship on May 20

Vikas Krishan was top seed in the tournament being held in Tashkent but withdrew from his semi-final bout against Korean Dongyun Lee. (Source: File) Vikas Krishan was top seed in the tournament being held in Tashkent but withdrew from his semi-final bout against Korean Dongyun Lee. (Source: File)

Boxing Federation of India’s three-member disciplinary panel announced that it will seek boxer Vikas Krishan’s official explanation for forfeiting his Asian Championship semi-final on May 20, according to PTI. Krishan was top seed in the tournament being held in Tashkent but withdrew from his semi-final bout against Korean Dongyun Lee.

The hearing will be conducted in Delhi and the three-member committee will be headed by veteran BFI official Asif Banerjee. PTI quotes BFI Secretary General Jay Kowli as saying that while Banerjee will be the Chairman of the committee, BFI vice president Rajesh Bhandari and Uttarakhand Boxing Association chief Nirwan Mukherjee will also be in the panel. Kowli is also quoted as saying that Krishan will be given a “patient hearing.”

“He will be provided a fair chance to present his case and explain the reasons. I have personally assured him of a fair hearing,” Kowli said, “As of now, I have proposed May 20 as the date for the first hearing and we have requested BFI to provide us with technical assistance to conduct the hearing.”

National team head coach SR Singh had said that Krishan withdrew from the fight as he didn’t want to risk an injury before the World Series Boxing bout scheduled for May 11. Krishan has since been stopped from participating in the WSB due to the Asian Championship withdrawal.

According to a source close to Krishan, the 2011 World Championship bronze medallist had suffered a minor shoulder injury during the quarterfinal and was wary of further aggravating it by competing further in the Tashkent, Uzbekistan based event. SR Singh however, refuted the claim. “As much as I saw, there was no injury.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd