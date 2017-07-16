Bengaluru Bulls announce captain for fifth season of Pro Kabaddi League

The team will also be sporting a new jersey this time as they set their foot on the court. (Source: PKL) The team will also be sporting a new jersey this time as they set their foot on the court. (Source: PKL)

Star raider Rohit Kumar and defender Ravinder Pahal were named as captain and vice-captain respectively of the Bengaluru Bulls for the fifth season of the Pro-Kabaddi League.

After putting up a stellar show of grit and determination in the preceding seasons; Bengaluru Bulls announced the line-up of a young and dynamic squad for the upcoming season of Pro Kabaddi league starting July 28th.

Apart from Rohit and Ravinder, the dynamic team includes players such as Harish Naik, Rohit, Gurvinder Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Preetam Chhillar, Ravinder Pahal (VC), Amit, Rohit Kumar (C), Ashish Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Amit Sheoran, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Pardeep, Ajay Kumar, Sunil, Sumit, anjay Shrestha, and Kuldeep Singh.

The young team has been mentored by former International Kabaddi player and Arjuna Awardee recipient Coach Randhir Singh, who with his vast experience has trained the team intensively for the forthcoming season.

The team will also be sporting a new jersey this time as they set their foot on the court.

The fifth edition of the league comes with a distinctive format which will see teams segregated into two zones with 132 league matches to watch out for.

The two zones will comprise of six teams each and giving way to intra-zonal, inter-zonal and wild-card matches. The top six teams in the league table will qualify for the playoffs.

Rohit said: “I am humbled by the decision taken by the management and would like to thank them for believing in my abilities. We come with a fresh mind set and a young self- motivated team with a well devised strategy in place for this season. “We are training rigorously, placing a lot of importance on healthy diet that helps optimize our performance and we look forward to performing well and seeing a remarkable result this season.”

