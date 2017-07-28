Basketball is my first love in sports: Abhishek Bachchan

The 41-year-old recently hosted a reception for 2017 NBA Champion Kevin Durant. (Source: PTI) The 41-year-old recently hosted a reception for 2017 NBA Champion Kevin Durant. (Source: PTI)

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who co-owns Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League and Chennayin FC in Indian Super League revealed that his first love is basketball in sports. Abhishek hosted a reception recently for NBA star Kevin Durant.

“I have been a fan to start with. Basketball is my first love in sports and it’s a sport I have always played through my life,” he told during the red carpet of the event.

The junior Bachchan told that he has been following the game ever since his father and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took him for a game in Los Angeles in 1982.

I have been an NBA fan since 1982 when my father, Amitabh Bachchan, took me to a game in Los Angeles. It’s an honour to have Kevin here in India. He is a great player; a player I have huge admiration for. I welcome him whole heartedly and I hope he enjoys his trip here.”

Apart from Abhishek, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, Tanmay Bhat and VJ and actor Rannvijay Singh were also among the attendees of this red carpet event.

The Golden State Warriors are in India to promote the game of basketball. Earlier, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry led Golden State to title win for the second time in three seasons.

