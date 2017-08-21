Only in Express

Baseball teams schedule games to coincide with solar eclipse

In Nebraska, the Lincoln Saltdogs will wear special eclipse jerseys and stop their game to watch the full eclipse at 1:02 p.m. The team says it has sold tickets to buyers from as far away as the United Kingdom and Germany.

By: AP | Published:August 21, 2017 9:38 pm
Nebraska, baseball, solar eclipse, baseball solar eclipse, South Carolina, sports news, indian express Games have been scheduled on Monday to coincide with the total eclipse. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Baseball fans in more than a half-dozen cities are heading to ballparks to watch the solar eclipse as teams look to cash in with game-day viewing parties.

Minor league teams from Oregon to South Carolina have scheduled games Monday to coincide with the total eclipse as it streaks across the United States.

In Nebraska, the Lincoln Saltdogs will wear special eclipse jerseys and stop their game to watch the full eclipse at 1:02 p.m. The team says it has sold tickets to buyers from as far away as the United Kingdom and Germany.

Other teams hosting events include the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, Idaho Falls Chukars, Bowling Green Hot Rods, Nashville Sounds, Greenville Drive, Columbia Fireflies and Charleston RiverDogs.

No big league games are scheduled to coincide with the eclipse.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 20, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 39 -->
22
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 39
FT
24
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U.P. Yoddha (24-22)
Aug 22, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 40 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 40
Aug 22, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 41 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 41

“Our good wishes are always with the (Indian) team. Be it men’s team or women’s team" 