HORRIFIC! Baseball player caught on CCTV physically assaulting girlfriend; released by team

The player has been released by his club. (Source: Youtube screenshot) The player has been released by his club. (Source: Youtube screenshot)

Danry Vazquez, a Venezuelan baseball player who plays in America’s minor leagues has been caught beating up his girlfriend in a CCTV footage that has kicked up a storm in social media. The video is from 2016 and was recently released to the public. Following release of the footage, Vazquez was released by his team Lancaster Barnstormers for whom he was yet to play a match.

The video shows Vazquez beating and grabbing his girlfriend while walking down a flight of stairs. At the time of the incident, he was playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks and was arrested on suspicion of family violence. But the charge was dismissed after Vazquez paid a fine and took classes. In 2018, the footage was released to the general public and has caused a furore. The video can be viewed below, viewer discretion is advised.

The club released a statement that read, “A recently released video out of Corpus Christi, Texas portrays a domestic violence episode involving Vasquez. Upon being made aware of the nature of the incident, the Barnstormers made a prompt decision to cut ties with the 24-year old outfielder.” A criminal case had been pursued against him but it has been dismissed as Vazquez had complied with his part of a plea agreement.

