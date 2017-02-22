Barefoot Milind Soman, fastest Indian Kaustubh Radkar win laurels

Milind Sonam was in New Delhi. Milind Sonam was in New Delhi.

It was the first time that five Indians took part in the world’s toughest endurance challenge, Ultraman Florida, which was held from February 17-19. The three-day event comprises 10-km swimming and 149 km cycling on the first day, 273-km cycling on the second day and 84.4-km run on the third day. While Model and actor Milind Soman added another feather in his cap as he won the Ultraman title running 514 km barefoot, Kaustubh Radkar from Pune emerged fastest of the lot. Ultraman is an ‘invite-only’ competition, considering it is extremely difficult due to the rough terrain and weather.

On each day of the challenge, there is a 12-hour cut-off. Participants who do not make the cut-off are eliminated from the challenge. All Indian participants finished within the time limit set for each day. Radkar completed the event in 31 hours and 29 minutes, becoming the fastest Indian so far. Prithivraj Patil, also from Pune, completed the event in 31 hours and 32 minutes followed by Manmad Rebba who finished in 31 hours and 43 minutes.

Milind Soman took 34 hours and 49 minutes to finish the race, followed by Abhishek Mishra who completed in 34 hours and 51 minutes. For all of us, this was a challenge beyond Ironman and hence why we undertook it,” says Radkar, a 16-time Ironman title holder. He said this was something that fell into his lap. He had a strong second day, but his first and last days were humbling with lots of things going wrong. “The key of this race is that it is self-supported, which means anything from water to food to bike help has to be done by the support crew each athlete has,” Radkar said.

Milind Soman excelled himself as he did all the events over the three days barefoot.

Patil, the youngest of the lot to complete the event, was happy but not too thrilled with his performance. “However, I have learnt a lot about myself during the three days,” he said.

Ultramarathoner Abhishek finished the third day of the event singing songs with his crew. For Abhishek, it was important to compete the event as only 160-odd people get invited to participate each year .

“So this is an unique honour for me,” he said.

Rebba, a resident of San Diego, did his first Ironman a couple of years ago in Maryland, and this was the next step for him. He was particularly pleased with his 84-km run on the last day that he completed in 10 hours and two minutes.

All participants echoed that they got tremendous support from the Indian community in Florida who encouraged them to finish each day of the event.