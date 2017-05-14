Latest News
  • Bajrang Punia thanks supporters for their blessings after winning gold at Asian Championship

Bajrang Punia thanks supporters for their blessings after winning gold at Asian Championship

Bajrang Punia registered a brilliant 6-2 win against Korea's Seungchul Lee in the 65kg freestyle category at the Asian Championships on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 14, 2017 3:28 pm
Bajrang Punia, Bajrang, Punia, Kukgwang Kim, Yogeshwar Dutt, Dutt, Sakshi Malik, Asian Championship, sports news, Indian Express Bajrang Punia won gold at Asian Wrestling Championship on Saturday in the 65kg freestyle category. (Source: PTI)

Bajrang Punia registered a brilliant 6-2 win against Korea’s Seungchul Lee in the 65kg freestyle category to win gold at the Asian Wrestling Championship on Saturday.

After Punia celebrated his victory with the country flag on his shoulders, he thanked his fellow country men for their blessings, saying that it played a role in him winning the gold medal.

The 23-year-old wrote, “It is because of the blessings of all my fellow country men that I won a gold medal today.”

 

Punia, who had earlier defeated Kukgwang Kim 3-2 in the semifinal and Meisam Nassiri in the quarters, gave India its first gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship.

Mentored under Olympic bronze-medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, who was also present during the final, Punia made an aggressive comeback in the second round to win the title after he was trailing by two points in the opening three minutes. Punia took the lead to 6-2 to be announced as the champion of his category.

India currently stands on the second position, eight points behind Japan with nine medals (one gold, four silver and four bronze. Sakshi Malik settled for silver after she lost to Risako Kawai in the final on Saturday.  Sarita also lost 0-6 to Kyrgyzstan’s Aisuluu Tynybekova in women’s 58kg final to settle for a silver.

The tournament comes to an end on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

55th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
TODAY

56th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

ier 1th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 16, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

atorth T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 17, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

ier 2th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 19, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru