Bajrang Punia thanks supporters for their blessings after winning gold at Asian Championship

Bajrang Punia registered a brilliant 6-2 win against Korea’s Seungchul Lee in the 65kg freestyle category to win gold at the Asian Wrestling Championship on Saturday.

After Punia celebrated his victory with the country flag on his shoulders, he thanked his fellow country men for their blessings, saying that it played a role in him winning the gold medal.

The 23-year-old wrote, “It is because of the blessings of all my fellow country men that I won a gold medal today.”

Punia, who had earlier defeated Kukgwang Kim 3-2 in the semifinal and Meisam Nassiri in the quarters, gave India its first gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship.

Mentored under Olympic bronze-medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, who was also present during the final, Punia made an aggressive comeback in the second round to win the title after he was trailing by two points in the opening three minutes. Punia took the lead to 6-2 to be announced as the champion of his category.

India currently stands on the second position, eight points behind Japan with nine medals (one gold, four silver and four bronze. Sakshi Malik settled for silver after she lost to Risako Kawai in the final on Saturday. Sarita also lost 0-6 to Kyrgyzstan’s Aisuluu Tynybekova in women’s 58kg final to settle for a silver.

The tournament comes to an end on Sunday.

