Injured in India, Bajrang Punia – Rahul Mann selection trial to happen in Paris

Bajrang Punia comes in as the Asian champion. (File) Bajrang Punia comes in as the Asian champion. (File)

The men’s 65kg freestyle category selection trial for the World Wrestling Championship that will be held next month will take place in Paris now after both the contenders Bajrang Punia and Rahul Mann had been under the weather at different times which has resulted in the selection being rescheduled.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has asked for the government’s approval to allow both the wrestlers to travel to France for the upcoming championships that will be held in Paris.

“Earlier, Bajrang was unwell and now the qualified wrestler Rahul Mann is suffering from a minor injury, so on the request of the chief coach (Jagminder Singh), the Federation has taken approval from the government, so that both wrestlers can travel to France,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said to PTI. “Since there is not much time left for the championship, we have decided to hold the trials in Paris itself before the tournament, and whosoever is fitter at that time will represent India,” he added.

Continental champion Bajrang’s selection was put on hold during the trials, which were conducted in July, as he was unwell at that time, while the rest of the squad for the tournament was announced across all weight categories. In the 65kg category trials, Rahul Mann emerged the winner. He was supposed to have a trial against Bajrang again but Mann is now suffering from a minor neck injury.

Previously Bajrang had submitted an application to the WFI where he had expressed his inability in competing for the trial due to viral fever and requested for a final trial once he recovered. Bajrang is the highest ranked Indian male grappler (6th in his category) and one of only three in the top-20.

The World Championships is scheduled from August 21 to 26.

The squad: Men’s Freestyle: Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Harphool (61kg), Rahul Mann/Bajrang Punia (65kg), Amit Dhankar (70kg), Praveen Rana (74kg), Deepak (86kg), Satywart Kadiyan (97kg), Sumit (125kg); Greco-Roman: Gyanender (59kg), Ravinder (66kg), Yogesh (71kg), Gurpreet Singh (75kg), Harpreet Singh (80kg), Ravinder Khatri (85kg), Hardeep (98kg), Naveen (130kg).

