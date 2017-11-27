Bajrang Punia ends four-year wait with silver medal at U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championships

Bajrang Punia lost to Russia’s Nachyn Kuular in the gold medal match. Bajrang Punia lost to Russia’s Nachyn Kuular in the gold medal match.

Bajrang Punia’s four year ‘wait’ is over. He shot to fame after winning a bronze medal at the Senior World Championships in 2013 but on Sunday he became a two-time world medallist after winning a silver at the U-23 Senior World Championships in Poland. After impressive wins over Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran, Bajrang lost his final bout to Russia’s Nachyn Kuular 17-6 to settle for silver in the 65kg category.

Apart from Bajrang, another Indian wrestler Vinod Kumar also won a silver medal in 70kg after losing 1-3 to USA’s Richard Lewis in the final. This was India’s third silver medal after Ritu Phogat also lost in the final of women’s 50kg on Friday.

Bajrang’s medal in the 65kg category was his first in at world level in the Olympic weight category and he says this was his second chance after winning a medal in 2013.

“Baar baar chance kisi ko nahi milta. In 2013, I was very young and inexperienced. But today, I am at my best and this is my biggest chance. Second chance mila hai to khona nahi tha,” said the grappler.

Bajrang has two silver medals at world level tournaments. He won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and then another at the Asian Games the same year. The wait for gold continues.

“Champion ko sab yaad rakhte hai. I have not won a gold medal at the biggest stage so this is my chance. I wrestled bronze medal bout at 2015 world championships but lost a close match. 2016 I got injured during the quarter-final bout and in 2017, I was so close to beating the world champ in my first bout. I was angry at myself to lose in my first round. It was my fault,” he recalled.

But on Sunday, he made sure there were no close bouts. In his pre-quarters, he began with a 5-0 win over Panah Ilyasli of Azerbaijan before coming out on top against Heydar Yavuz of Turkey 7-5 in quarters. He needed one more win to secure a medal but it looked unlikely when Iran’s junior world championship bronze medallist Younes Emamichoghaei took a 2-0 lead early in the contest. Though Bajrang bounced back with a couple of takedowns, he again fell behind as Emam made it 4-4.

“The quarter final bout was difficult. We both were exchanging lead but the semis was something I did not expect. I had not wrestled these guys before so I did not know what is their weakness. I asked my coach about it and he said just keep moving. Do not stop wrestling,” said Bajrang.

Bajrang did exactly that and the planning paid off. His constant movement made it difficult for Emam to attack and when he did, Bajrang countered and won the bout 9-4 to make the final.

The medal means a lot to Bajrang. With two major tournaments lined up next year before the Olympics in 2020, he says that this is a big medal for him and his confidence even though it came in an U-23 event.

