Babita, the Phogat with new goals in 2017

Babita Kumari represented India at the Rio Olympics earlier this year.

When Babita Kumari became only the fourth female wrestler in the country to qualify for Olympics, her name was etched in the history books. She was only the third Phogat sister to do so after Geeta and Vinesh. Though she could not win a medal in Rio earlier this year, she is one of the most accomplished wrestler in India’s history. She has been India top wrestler in the 53-55kg category and performed exceptionally well at the international arena. Her silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games shot her to limelight. She continued to medal at various international tournaments.

The 26-year-old has been talked about in all parts of the country after the movie “Dangal”. The movie is based on the life of her father Mahavir Phogat, who was also her coach. The biopic also tells about how he made his daughters world class wrestlers.

Babita, in 2012, became only the second female wrestler from India to win a medal at world championships. Babita won a bronze medal just like her sister Geeta.

That was followed by another big achievement when he bettered her 2010 CWG silver winning performance. A gold medal in 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow asserted her domination in the category. That also continued her family tradition of world class wrestlers.

The second of the Phogat sisters has been long touted as the most talented wrestler in the country’s history alongwith her younger cousin Vinesh but she has not performed to her potential.

Even at the 2016 Olympics, she was defeated in the first round itself and she crashed out of the Games. In the last year or so, Babita’s performance at the international level has been below par while she is yet to participate in any national event since last three years.

But 2017 comes with numerous opportunities. After the Pro Wrestling League, where she is part of the UP team alongwith her sister Geeta, Babita has a chance to participate in the Asian Championships that will be held in New Delhi.

