Babita Kumari Phogat wants to start academy for young wrestlers

Top woman wrestler Babita Kumari Phogat today said she would like to set up an academy to train young wrestlers. “I would like to start an academy wherever we get the facilities. If it is in Haryana, there are so many sportspersons. I think you will get one wrestler from every household,” she told reporters here.

Phogat, who won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, said she would participate at the CWG and Asian Games next year and also the coming World Championships.

The 27-year-old, who was here to speak at an event of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), said women can achieve any goal if they have “madness”. Phogat, whose sister Geeta Phogat and cousin Vinesh are also wrestlers, said more international exposure would help them in achieving better results.

Phogat, who was on her maiden visit to Hyderabad, said she would like to continue in the 53 kg category. She said international wrestlers now take Indian sportswomen more seriously.

