Baba Ramdev challenges Sushil Kumar-beater Andrey Stadnik to wrestle him

Baba Ramdev will be wrestling Andrey Stadnik on Wednesday. (Source: Express file) Baba Ramdev will be wrestling Andrey Stadnik on Wednesday. (Source: Express file)

With wrestling grabbing the headlines ever since Sakshi Malik won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics last year, more acknowledgement is being given to the sport. In another such exhibition, Baba Ramdev has challenged 2008 Olympic silver medallist Andrey Stadnik for a friendly wrestling bout ahead of second semifinal match between Mumbai Maharathi and NCR Punjab Royals.

Mumbai and Punjab are two teams of the ongoing Pro Wrestling League in New Delhi. They are two of the six teams competing in the league.

“I have fought bouts with national level wrestlers. But playing against an internationally renowned player will be more exciting. You will witness the real power of Yoga in this match,” said Ramdev.

Andrey had defeated Indian star wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Beijing Olympic. He had reached the finals, giving Sushil an opportunity to play in repechage and win a bronze medal.

Stadnik, who is also a world medallist, was surprised by the challenge but after getting knowledge of Baba Ramdev’s preparations, he believes that he must wrestle.

This is not the first time Baba Ramdev has shown interest in friendly bouts. Last year, on the occasion of 20th anniversary of his Ashram in Haridwar, he had challenged Sushil Kumar.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd