Baba Ramdev beats Olympic medallist Andrey Stadnik 12-0, says wrestling will become popular, watch video

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev defeated Beijing Olympic silver medallist Andrey Stadnik 12-0 in the exhibition match in Pro Wrestling League season two on Wednesday.

Yoga guru performed ‘Surya Namaskar’ before starting his bout. He opened his account with four points and was quick as he took his points tally to 7-0.

After his bout, he chanted “Bharat mata ki jai.! Vande Matram!”

Later he added that wrestling will excel in the upcoming years and will become one of the most followed sports in the world.

Baba Ramdev’s and Stadnik’s bout was scheduled after Pankaj Rana and Pritam’s bout, which the Punjab wrestler Pankaj won the match on points difference and helped his side make it into the final for the first time.

Andrey had defeated wrestler Sushil Kumar in Beijing. He had reached the finals, giving Sushil an opportunity to play in repechage and won a bronze medal. By doing so the India wrestler became the first India to win a medal in wrestling.

This is not the first time Baba Ramdev challenged an international wrestler. Earlier on the occasion of 20th anniversary of his Ashram in Haridwar, he had challenged Indian-wrestler Sushil Kumar in 2016.

Andrey ‘s wife Mariya Stadnik was present in the stands. Mariya is also a wrestler from Ukraine but represents Azerbaijan. His sister, Yana Rattigan, is also a professional wrestler and represents Great Britain.

