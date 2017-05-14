Australia’s dope agents make a surprise visit, collect samples

The Commonwealth Games may still be a year away but hosts Australia, it seems, are leaving nothing to chance when it comes to anti-doping. The organizing committee of the Gold Coast Games has packed off a team of dope testing officers from the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Agency (ASADA) to collect blood and urine samples of athletes who are likely to be a part of the event next year.

With India ranking third in the list of dope offenders, the country’s athletes seem to be high on their list. An ASADA team paid a surprise visit at the ongoing Asian Championships here and collected urine samples of five Greco-Roman wrestlers who competed on the first day of the event. Roughly a fortnight ago, they also raided the National Institute of Sport (NIS) in Patiala to conduct tests on the athletes camping there, it is reliably learnt.

The ASADA has tied up with India’s National Anti Doping Agency (NADA), who will share the whereabouts of Indian athletes. “The CWG organizing committee has formed this pre-Games task force and the NADA is collaborating with that. We have standard protocols for testing, which will be applicable for all sports,” NADA chief Naveen Agarwal said. “There is a whole plan as to when and how the athletes will be tested till the Games begin. Like wrestling, we will be doing this in other sports as well.”

The United World Wrestling, according to a letter dated April 26, had authorized ASADA to conduct in-competition and out-of-competition tests on wrestlers from the Commonwealth countries at the Asian Championships. However, ASADA conducted tests only on Indian wrestlers a day before the tournament began.

The Indian wrestlers who were tested by ASADA were Harpreet Singh (80kg), Gurpreet Singh (75kg), Ravinder (66kg), Hardeep (98kg) and Naveen (130kg). The results aren’t yet out. The timing of their tests caused a stir in the Indian camp. “They came exactly at the time of the weigh-ins. Since the wrestlers drain their body completely for the weigh-in, it was 10.30pm when they could submit their urine samples. Till then, the wrestlers could not even have their meals,” a coach alleged.

Things got so ugly between the Indian team and the anti-doping officials that when ASADA officials requested the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to help them with accommodation, they refused. “They asked us to help them book rooms at a hotel. We did not because they had inconvenienced our wrestlers,” a WFI official said.

The WFI’s president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, however, said it wasn’t possible for the wrestlers to refuse giving samples. “The reality is we are third in doping in the world. The Commonwealth Games organizing committee knows this and hence, our athletes will be under the spotlight,” Sharan said. “We can’t say no to giving samples as they would result in sanctions.” Apart from ASADA, the NADA too has been conducting tests on the wrestlers at the Championship.

