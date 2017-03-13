Australian Olympic Committee appoints new CEO

Matt Carroll was general manager for the 2003 Rugby World Cup hosted by Australia. (Source: Twitter) Matt Carroll was general manager for the 2003 Rugby World Cup hosted by Australia. (Source: Twitter)

The Australian Olympic Committee has appointed former rugby union administrator Matt Carroll as its chief executive officer.

Carroll was general manager for the 2003 Rugby World Cup hosted by Australia and worked as an executive adviser to Japan Rugby in the early stages of preparations for the 2019 Rugby World Cup. He also has held high-ranking roles in football and in sailing, including as head of Australia’s A-League.

The AOC announced the appointment in a statement Monday, saying Carroll’s experience working in Japan would have benefits as the AOC prepared for the next three Olympics in Asia, starting with the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea and as Australia pursues invitations for the Asian Games in 2022 and 2026.