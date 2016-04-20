Athletics report: Tourist hurdler, tired athlete and a bumbling walker

The report says that Tintu Luka was tired after a heat but was still asked to race. (Source: File) The report says that Tintu Luka was tired after a heat but was still asked to race. (Source: File)

A walker who thought he had finished his event when in reality he had another lap to complete and was subsequently disqualified, a women’s 4×400 metres relay team seemingly focused on the Open Nationals — a domestic competition — on the eve of the World Championships in Beijing last year. These are just two of the notings made by the Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) chief national coach Bahadur Singh in his annual activity report which was presented at the AGM. The report for the period April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016 covers the Asian Athletics Championship, the Asian Indoor Championship, the IAAF World Championships and the South Asian Games. Reasons for poor performances vary from lack of experience of competing in the rain to athletes ‘acting like tourists’ when abroad.

Tintu tired but fielded

At the Asian Athletics Championships in Wuhan, the women’s 4x400m team failed to defend their crown and finished second. In this race Tintu Luka was fielded though she was exhausted after running the 800 metres during a heavy downpour earlier in the evening, Singh said in his report. The Indian team had the option of fielding another runner Anu Raghavan, who was in form and would have had a set of fresh legs. But one of the coaches accompanying the Indian team, PT Usha, who trains Luka at her academy, insisted that her ward be fielded in the event.

At Beijing, focus on Kolkata

A couple of months later, at the world championships, the women’s 4×400 metre relay squad clocked 3:29.08, an improvement from the 3:33.81 at Wuhan. However, the chief national coach believes the women could have registered a sub 3:28 timing. Two reasons came in the way of the team registering a better time. “Though the group reached on August 22 (the heats were held a week later) at Beijing, sufficient relay practice was not done. I could see most of them were preparing for Open Nationals (held in September in Kolkata) than World Championship,” the report states.

A hurdler who was a tourist

Two hurdlers who participated in the Wuhan meet too have come in for criticism. Siddhanth Thingalaya and Deepika did not qualify for the final and were way off their season best. In Deepika’s case, the chief national coach has remarked: “Acted as come as a tourist to China (sic)”. In the case of Thingalaya, the criticism was equally damning. “Very poor performance. Not serious in competition to get a medal in Asia. He has to improve”.

Faster in trials than in race

At the Asian Championships, the men’s 4x100m relay team finished sixth with a timing of 39.63 seconds. The performance has come in for criticism because at the selection trails held in Bangalore, the team had clocked 39.11, which would have fetched them the gold at the Wuhan event. There was also a difference of opinion between the foreign coach Dmitry Vinaykin and chief national coach Singh. Vinaykin had refused to field Dharambir Singh, the country’s fastest man at that point in time, in place of Abdul Najeeb Qureshi. The foreign coach’s logic was Dharambir’s lack of experience in baton exchange. The poor baton exchange between Amiya Kumar and Qureshi has been highlighted as the reason for the team faring poorly.

Javelin throwers below par

The story of athletes who freeze at major events continues. Take the example of Devinder Singh and Suman Devi, both participating in javelin throw. Devinder’s season best was 79.62 metres but at the Asian Championships he could manage just 71.28 metres and finished eight. Devi too imploded and produced a throw which was over 10 metres below her season best. Chief coach Singh says ‘it was a mistake to take her to Wuhan’. Devinder’s performance too has been deemed as ‘not acceptable’. In the same competition, 20-year-old discus thrower Navjeet Kaur Dhillon finished 6th. “It was drizzling during the competition. She had no experience in throwing in wet circle,” the report states.

Walker a lap short

At the IAAF World Championships in Beijing, one of the 20 kilometre race walkers paid the price for mistaking the lap board of a competitor who was ahead of him as his. As a result Baljinder Singh entered the stadium and proceeded towards the finish line when in reality he had to complete another loop before finishing the race. Baljinder was disqualified as he failed to complete the race.

