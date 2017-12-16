Athletics is backbone of all sports, says Milkha Singh

Milkha Singh asked the government to provide talented children with free accommodation, schooling and other facilities with dedicated coaches so that they could win medals at all levels. (Source: PTI) Milkha Singh asked the government to provide talented children with free accommodation, schooling and other facilities with dedicated coaches so that they could win medals at all levels. (Source: PTI)

Sprint legend Milkha Singh on Saturday said athletics is the backbone of all games and asked the government to provide talented children with sporting facilities.

Singh asked the government to provide talented children with free accommodation, schooling and other facilities with dedicated coaches so that they could win medals at all levels.

“If this is done, we can definitely win medals at all levels,” Singh, who is here to inaugurate a half marathon race on Sunday, told reporters.

He lamented that “it is unfortunate that a country with a population of 120 crore has not produced any other Milkha Singh in 60 years.”

Singh hoped that Bihar, which has no dearth of talented youths, will produce another Milkha Singh provided the state government set up sports academies, especially for football, hockey, athletics, gymnastics.

Singh said he has come here to participate in Patna’s first half marathon to inspire and ignite spark among people especially youths who may do wonders for the state and the nation.

Such marathons should be organised in other cities of the state in order to promote sports, he added.

Singh said people should go for a regular jogging, walking and running as doing so would keep them away from doctors.

Singh had won medals in athletics in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. He had missed a bronze medal by a whisker in the 1960 Rome Olympics.

