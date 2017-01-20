At loggerheads with ministry, AAI loses rights to host Asia Cup

The Archery Association of India’s (AAI) longstanding tiff with the sports ministry has resulted in them losing the right to host stage one of the Asian Cup later this month.

The association’s secretary general Anil Kamineni wrote to his counterparts at the Asian and world federations on Thursday, requesting them to ‘postpone’ the event owing to ‘reasons beyond their control’. The tournament was scheduled to be held at the Yamuna Sports Complex here from January 31 to February 5. After a busy Olympic year, the Asia Cup was the first big tournament for the archers to kickstart a busy season which includes the World Championships. The selection trials, which were to be held on January 27 and 28, too have been deferred.

The AAI was expecting nearly a dozen teams to take part in the tournament. A senior AAI official said Malaysia, Iraq, Iran, Bhutan and Bangladesh had already sent their entry fees, which will now be refunded, while powerhouses South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan and a few others had asked for a sanction letter from the Indian government for their visa process.

This isn’t the first time the AAI has been forced to cancel the Asia Cup. The tournament met a similar fate in 2015. “We had to cancel that year because most of the top teams decided not to take part. On this occasion, however, all the countries except one or two had committed. But we did not get clearance from the sports ministry,” an AAI official said. India had won the right to host the tournament following a bidding war of sorts with Pakistan during an Asian Archery Federation meeting in Bangkok last September. However, the AAI’s tussle with the sports ministry acted as a roadblock.

The AAI has been derecognised by the sports ministry for more than four years for violation of the sports code. It is currently the only sports body in the country which hasn’t accepted the government’s norms. “They had sent an application after which we told them to give a few undertakings. We have told them to amend their constitution and hold elections as per the sports code. Until they do that, it can’t be business as usual. They have to fall in line,” a ministry official said.

An AAI official said they are hoping to conduct the tournament during the month-long break between Asia Cup Stage 2 in March and World Cup Stage 1 the following month. “We have scheduled our elections for the last week in March. Hopefully, the international federation will accept our request to reschedule the tournament,” the AAI official said.