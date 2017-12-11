At least 16 NFL players protested during national anthem this week

Seattle Seahawks players sit on the bench during the national anthem. (Source: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports) Seattle Seahawks players sit on the bench during the national anthem. (Source: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

The Associated Press has counted at least 16 National Football League players protesting during the national anthem in Week 14. After five players protested during the early games, the count jumped with the late afternoon games.

Chargers left tackle Russell Okung raised his fist as he does every game before kickoff against Washington.

In Arizona, Titan wide receiver Rishard Matthews stayed off the field during the anthem and then joined his teammates on the sideline once it ended. Titans linebacker Nate Palmer raised a fist and looked to the sky during the anthem.

Rams linebacker Robert Quinn held up his right fist for most of the anthem. Punter Johnny Hekker had his arm around Quinn in support.

At least seven Seattle Seahawks players sat or knelt for the national anthem in Jacksonville. The group included defensive linemen Michael Bennett, Sheldon Richardson, Frank Clark, Quinton Jefferson, Marcus Smith and Branden Jackson, and offensive lineman Duane Brown. All seven have sat or knelt previously.

