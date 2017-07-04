Asian Youth Boxing Championships: Sachin Siwach reaches semis along with five other Indian boxers

Boxer Sachin Siwach with his coach. (Source: File photo) Boxer Sachin Siwach with his coach. (Source: File photo)

World youth champion Sachin Siwach, Etash Muhammed Khan and Sachin have advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Youth Boxing Championships taking place in Bangkok. Siwach (49 kg) beat James Ian Solis of Philipines in a unanimous verdict and will now fight Panmod Thitisan of Thailand in the semifinals. Thitisan defeated Kyrgyzstan’s Rustam Muratov to reach the semifinals.

Khan (56 kg) outpunched Filipino Laurente Pitt to become the second Indian reaching the semifinal. He will now be facing Thailand’s Pluem Wangkhlaklang for a spot in the final. Wangkhlaklang beat Ashkan Rezaei of Iran.

Sachin (75 kg) also registered a win and became the third Indian boxer to go forward. He defeated Riku Kondo of Japan and will be up against Zhu Chao of China next. Chao went past Muntadher Al-Fartoosi to reach the semifinals.

It was, however, end of the road for Himmat Singh (91 kg), who lost to Kazakhstan’s Danila Semenov.

India can hope of a total of six medals in the ongoing tournament. Six of Indian boxers have booked their seats in the semifinals, with two winning their respective bouts on Monday and another getting direct entry to the semifinals. While Naveen Boora (69kg) and Ankit (60kg) reached the last-four stage of the tournament a day before, Harshpreet Sahrawat (+91 Kg) has got a direct entry into the semifinals due to the small size of the draw. Sahrawat will be up against Mullojonov Lazizbek of Uzbekistanon on Thursday.

