Asian Wrestling Championships: Jyoti wins India’s second bronze, three others in medal playoffs

Jyoti (L) lost her semi-final bout. (Source: OlympicPressOrg Twitter) Jyoti (L) lost her semi-final bout. (Source: OlympicPressOrg Twitter)

After bagging a bronze medal on the opening day of the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, India added another bronze, this time in the women’s 75kg category, after Jyoti made it to the semi-final of her category.

Though the India wrestler had lost her semi-final bout to Masako Furuichi of Japan, she will still receive a bronze medal without having to compete the in the bronze medal play-off as she has no other wrestler in her draw. She had defeated Seoyeon Jeong of Korea 5-1 in quarter-final.

Apart from Jyoti winning the bronze, India entered three more wrestlers in the bronze medal play-offs in two different styles on the second day of the tournament on Wednesday at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium in New Delhi.

In the Greco-Roman category, Deepak and Anil Kumar made it to the medal round after their respective opponents entered the final and they got a chance to play the repechage. In the women’s category, Ritu Malik entered the medal match after she lost her semi-final match against Japan’s Battsetseg Soronzonbold.

Malik made a brilliant start to her day by beating Chinese Taipei’s Min-Wen Hou 5-4 after trailing 3-4 at the break but suffered a technical superiority defeat to Soronzonbold. She will now wrestle Jin-young Hang of Korea.

In Greco-Roman, Deepak, who lost his 71kg quarterfinal bout 1-3 to Iran’s Afshin Nemat Byabangard, will face Nurgazy Asangulov of Kazakhstan in the bronze-medal match. Anil, who also lost his quarters bout to Japan’s Atsushi Matsumoto 7-0 in the 85kg category, will face Uzbekistan’s Muhammadali Shamsiddinov.

On the second day, one wrestler failed to make it to the medal matches. Greco-Roman 59kg wrestler Gyanender lost his opening bout to Kaly Sulaimanov of Kazakhstan 1-5. The Kazak wrestler later failed to advance to the final, cacelling out Gyan’s chances of wrestling in repechage.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd