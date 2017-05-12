Asian Wrestling Championship: Sakshi Malik with glimpses of Rio Olympics as she enters final

Sakshi Malik (L) beat Kazakhstan’s Ayaulym Kassymova (R) in the semifinal of the 60kg category bout at Asian Wrestling Championship. (Source: PTI) Sakshi Malik (L) beat Kazakhstan’s Ayaulym Kassymova (R) in the semifinal of the 60kg category bout at Asian Wrestling Championship. (Source: PTI)

Sakshi Malik and Risako Kawai sat in opposite corners of the warm-up area, waiting for their respective matches to be announced. Kawai, Rio Olympic gold medallist in 63kg category, shared some laughs with another member of her team while Sakshi keenly watched her next opponent wrestle. This was before their semi-final bouts.

After comfortably winning them and making their place in the final of women’s 60kg category at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi, Sakshi and Kawai returned to the same corners. This time, Sakshi was far more relaxed and Kawai, as usual, was her smiling self.

In a few hours from now, both will wrestle for the gold medal but only one will return to the corner happy. Playing her first international competition after winning the 58kg bronze medal at Rio Olympics, Sakshi will hope to make this final a memorable one by winning the gold in front of her home crowd. But it won’t be easy.

The Indian grappler looked focused, relaxed and full of confidence in her two bouts in the morning session which she dominated. In the first bout, Sakshi beat Uzbekistan’s Nabira Esenbaeva 6-2 and then overcame Ayaulym Kassymova of Kazakhstan 15-4 to enter the final.

The first saw Sakshi stumble in the beginning and found it difficult to attack but after the end of the first period, there were glimpses of Sakshi of Rio – determined and strong. And as she moved closer to the win, that confidence grew. She defended the four point lead for the last minute and cancelled each of the attacks from the Uzbek.

It was a similar story against Kassymova. But this time, the early nerves were over. She was once again being herself on the mat. The initial self-doubt was nowhere to be seen as she steamrolled past her opponent.

The 200-odd people at the KD Jadhav stadium cheered her every point and she responded by winning more and more. At the end of the two bouts, she quietly went back to the warm-up area. She once again looked at the TV screen, this time to watch Kawai.

The Japanese has moved down a weight-category for this tournament after winning the gold in Rio but looks equally tough here as well. Her single-leg attacks have had her opponents in trouble on the mat, followed by the gut-wrenches with a tight grip around the stomach.

Her road to final must have been an easy one, but Sakshi’s main test will the summit clash. If she comes out on top against Kawai, there will be another moment of glory for her. Even if she finishes second best, one can be assured that there is no downward slide for Sakshi.

