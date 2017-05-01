Asian Title is one of the highlights of my career, says Joshna Chinappa

Joshna Chinappa broke into the top-10 of the world rankings last year. Joshna Chinappa broke into the top-10 of the world rankings last year.

India’s highest-ranked squash player Joshna Chinappa has stated her maiden Asian Championship title is the biggest achievement of her long singles career.

“I am first a singles player so this surely is one of the highlights of my career. The Commonwealth doubles gold was huge for both of us and now to win the Asian crown at home is extremely special,” Joshna told PTI in an interview.

Joshna, who broke into the top-10 of the world rankings last year, said,”Though I have been playing better than ever the last two years, I feel I can bring out more out of my game. It is time I start beating the top-five players regularly, perform in big events.”

Speaking about her rivalry with Deepika Pallikal, she said,”It is tough to be honest. There are no secrets out there. We travel on the tour together and train at the academy in Chennai at least couple of times a week. But more than knowing each others’ game, it is mentally tougher to play your compatriot, it is a lot more emotional as well. I am glad this time there was no pushing and shoving. It was all fair,” she said on a lighter note.”

Commenting on India’s Egyptian coach Ashraf El Karagi, who took charge in March, she said,”It has been very helpful to have him around. He understands my game well, what I need to do at a particular juncture of the match and advises me accordingly. Plus, he is travelling with us on the tour and therefore is able to rectify our mistakes instantly.”

