Asian Junior Squash Championship: City girl selected in Indian team for tourney to be held in Jordan

More than five national titles under her belt in various categories, 14-year-old Jaania Singh has been selected in the Indian team for the Asian Junior Squash Championship to be held in Jordan in August. The Chandigarh girl, who plays in the U-17 category instead of U-15, has been one of the consistent performers in the junior domestic squash circuit. The youngster has also been invited for the selection trials of the Indian team in the U-19 category for the World Junior Championship to be held in New Zealand this year. “It feels good to be among the top three girls in the U-17 category to be selected for the Asian Junior Squash Championship. I have been competing in the U-17 category since the last one year and the recent wins in the Hamdard Delton Junior Open and Delhi Junior Open have helped my form. In the Delhi Junior Squash open, I was unseeded and defeated top seed Sania Vats in the final and that boosted my confidence a lot,” said Jaania, a Class X student of Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh.

Singh started playing squash in 2008 and reached the quarter-finals in her first junior nationals in Jodhpur in 2010.

Singh’s first national medal came when she won a silver in the U-11 category in the Sub-junior Squash Championships held in Delhi in 2012, followed by a silver in the DSI Karnataka Open in 2014.

Singh won the title in the Bengal Junior Open in 2014, a title she won again last year apart from winning Delhi Junior Squash Championships and a silver in HCL Junior Squash Championship held in Noida in December 2016.

This year, Singh won a silver medal in the Hamdard Delton Junior Open apart from finishing in the top-20 players in the Junior British Open in January.

“The win in the Bengal Junior Open and Delhi Junior Open helped me to understand playing in higher age categories. Playing at different venues also helps me understand conditions. Competing against some of world’s best junior players in the British Junior open also helped my game. I idolise Chandigarh player Harinder Pal Sandhu who won two PSA titles earlier this month and whenever he is in Chandigarh, I seek his inputs too,” said Jaania.

The youngster trains at Chandigarh Club under coaches Saurabh Nayar, Vikas Nayar and Amitoj Singh, a Squash Australia Level 3 coach from Mumbai.

Coach Saurab Nayar said: “Her strength has been competing in higher age categories and it makes her learn and focus on winning. Playing in the British Junior Open also helped her game and if she can win a medal at the Asian junior level, it will set things for her in the senior category as well.

