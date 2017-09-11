Asian Games gold winner Priyanka Panwar banned for eight years

Priyanka Panwar has been banned for eight years by NADA. (Source: Express) Priyanka Panwar has been banned for eight years by NADA. (Source: Express)

Priyanka Panwar, who is India’s top quarter-miler, was on Monday banned for eight years for testing positive for consuming a banned substance by National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) disciplinary panel.

Panwar, who won gold at 2014 Asian Asian Games in 4x400m women’s relay, has been accused of consuming a banned performance enhancing drug and the eight years ban will virtually put an end to her career. The NADA panel passed the judgement on the basis of the test that was taken last year. She tested positive for mephentermine (a stimulant).

NADA chief Navin Agarwal confirmed to PTI saying that she has been handed suspension for eight years. “Asian Games gold winner Priyanka Panwar banned for 8 years,” he said. Panwar had tested positive for a banned stimulant during a national inter-state athletics competition last year. She had then decided to face the disciplinary panel.

According to NADA, any athlete caught for a second anti-doping rule violation gets a sanction ranging from eight-year to a maximum life-time ban. Five other athletes along with Panwar tested positive for anabolic steroids in the dope tests conducted in 2011, resulting in a two-year suspension for the athlete.

