Asian Championships 2017 Selection Trials: Sandeep Tomar headlines India men’s wrestling team

Sandeep Tomar is the reigning national champion in 57kg category. (Express photo) Sandeep Tomar is the reigning national champion in 57kg category. (Express photo)

There are around 200 wrestlers in the wrestling hall at the Sports Authority of India Sports Centre, Sonipat an hour before selection trials for Asian Championships are scheduled to begin. Everyone is fighting for a place in front so they can get the best view of the bouts. The Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt-less trials have everyone talking about who can win the spot in the team.

The continental championships, which will be held in New Delhi in May is the first major competition for the Indian wrestlers this year. Having performed below expectations at the World Cup in Iran, this was the time to show their mettle and earn a spot in the team.

“Kuch bhi ho sakta hai,” relative of Jitender, a 74kg wrestler, who is in the trials, says. “These boys are of equal level. No one can say that I can beat him or win the trials. Tough hai,” he says.

While the results of few weight categories were expected, the road to victory for the winners was not as easy as expected. Here’s a breakdown of each final

57kg: Sandeep Tomar beat Amit Dahiya

Sandeep, the current national champion, had reached the final after beating Pankaj while Amit had a hard fought bout with Utkarsh Kale which ended 6-6 in Amit’s favour. In the final, Sandeep got an early passivity point against Amit and later completed a takedown and was leading 3-0. But, a takedown from Amit in the second period made it 3-2. Dahiya tried his best till the final second to score one more point but failed. Tomar, trying to pass the time, did not try to attack in final few seconds which made Amit throw a challenge but it did not yield any results. The score was 4-2 in Tomar’s favour.

61kg: Harphool Gulia beat Sarwan

The first surprise of the freestyle category finals. Sarwan, wrestling in only his second senior tournament, got an early takedown on Harphool, the national champion. Sarwan had defeated Rahul Aware in the previous bout and was looking good to pull of another upset but lack of stamina and power led to his defeat. Harphool did not complete any of his attacks but won points by reversing attacks of Sarwan. In the end, Sarwan lost 7-2 but only after giving a tough fight to his senior wrestler.

65kg: Bajrang Punia beat Vikas

There is little doubt that Bajrang is seen as the leader of the pack when it comes to Indian wrestling but on Thursday, his could have taken a hit. Thankfully, it did not. Less than a minute into the bout, Vikas got Bajrang’s leg and head in the grip and rolled his over his head twice and then had him on the mat, attempting a pin. But the experienced wrestler managed to get out of the dangerous position. Vikas did lot let the advantage slip and took six more points through leg-lace. At the break, the score read 10-8 in Vikas’ favour. “I knew he was tired after the first period and I calmed myself and thought that I can finish this bout.” And he did finish it. After a bit of finger wrestling, Bajrang produced six leg-lace moves, as Yogeshwar Dutt produced to win the 2012 London Olympic bronze, to win 20-10.

70kg: Vinod Kumar beats Amit Dhankar

In 2013, Amit was crowned the champion of Asia in the 66kg in New Delhi. Four years later, he would have been thinking to repeat the feat. But his hopes came crashing as 2016 Asian Championships silver-medallist Vinod beat his 2-1. Vinod took a point through push-out which the other was passivity point against Dhankar, who also picked a point for passivity. In the final four seconds, Dhankar tried pushing out Vinod but as he stepped out, the clock had stopped, marking the end of the bout.

74kg: Jitender beat Parveen Rana

Fourth bout in a row which was won by the wrestler who was trailing. Rana completed an early takedown in the danger zone and did another in the second period. Rana gave only a point for passivity in the second period. But, with only 21 seconds to go for the bout, Jitender grabbed Rana’s leg and brought him down and in one move completed a gut-wrench, earning four points and making the score 5-4. Rana lost all hopes of winning with only six seconds remaining and though he did try for the final time, he missed his move and Jitender completed another takedown to win 7-4.

86kg: Somveer beat Deepak

Somveer controlled the match right from the start and completed an easy 7-0 win over Deepak which included points with takedown and a point against Deepak for passivity.

97kg: Mausam Khatri pins Monu

A no match. With only wrestlers in the trials, it was easy to predict who is going to be winner. Mausam pinned Monu in the first period only. But in all likelihood, Mausam will have to wrestle Satyawart Kadian for a spot in the team as he had submitted an application to be relieved for his marriage which is to be held on April 2.

125kg: Sumit beat Krishan Kumar

The super heavyweights did not really get the crowd excited. As Sumit continued taking the points against Krishan, the crowd slowly dispersed. In the end, Krishan failed to score a point and Sumit made his way to the Indian team.

