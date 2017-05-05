Asian Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa, Sumit Sangwan enter final, Vikas Krishan settles for bronze

It turned out to be a mixed day for Indian boxers at the Asian Boxing Championships in Tashkent as two boxers proceeded to the final of their respective categories while one had to settle for bronze medal after losing his semi-final bout.

Fourth seen in the men’s 60kg Shiva Thapa made it to the final after defeating Mongolia’s Otgondalai Dorjnyambuu, Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, in the semifinals with a split verdict while it was a dramatic win for Sumit Sangwan, who beat Jakhon Qurbonov of Tajakistan in the men’s 91kg category.

But it was curtains for middleweight boxer Vikas Krishan in the men’s 75kg category after he gave a walkover to fourth seeded Korean Lee Dongyun. “Vikas Krishan was not there in the weigh-in today morning, therefore his South Korean opponent walked over to the final,” an Asian Boxing Confederation official told PTI.

While it was a disappointing moment for India after Vikas did not show up for weigh-in, the day was lit up by Thapa and Sangwan as they beat higher ranked boxers.

In his bout, Thapa took on 2014 Asian Games champion and both boxers seemed to be off to a slow start. But the Indian picked up pace in the second round and launched a few attacks. The Mongolian only made a comeback in the third round, which was equally contested.

Thapa, who moved up to the lightweight category only last year, assured himself his first medal of this new category. This will also be his third consecutive medal at the Asian Championships after his gold medal in 2013 and bronze in 2015.

With only three medal this year, India could not better their performance from last edition where they had won four medals, one silver and three bronzes though this time, there is a chance they can win two gold medals.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd