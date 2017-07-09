Asian Athletics Championships: We are now training from our pocket and it is hard, says shot put gold medallist Manpreet Kaur

India’s Manpreet Kaur celebrates with national flag after winning the gold medal in the Women’s Shot Put event during the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar. (Source: PTI) India’s Manpreet Kaur celebrates with national flag after winning the gold medal in the Women’s Shot Put event during the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar. (Source: PTI)

Manpreet Kaur, gold medallist in women’s shot put at the Asian Athletics Championships, said that private sector involvement in Sports is poor, especially in North India and that they are currently training out of their pockets.

Mother of a five-year-old Manpreet said that it was hard to train without a sponsor as they have families to look after as well. In an interview to PTI, she said, “Before the Olympics, I got sponsors from two companies. But after the Olympics I have no sponsors and no support from any private sector company. We are now training from our pocket only and it is hard. We have to look after our home as well as train.”

“Private sector involvement is poor, especially in North India. In South India, it is better and athletes from there are getting sponsors. It will be good for an athlete to get a sponsor or get financial support from business houses or private sector companies. If I want to do good but is having financial problem, then we experience setback and have to pull back,” she added. “If there is no financial issues, our minds are free and can do better. If there is financial support, the athletes will have freedom mentally and can do better.”

Currently training at the NIS Patiala with her husband-coach Karamjit Singh, Manpreet is away from her daughter Jasnoor, who is being brought up by her grandmother. “Jasnoor will be six years in a few months and my mother-in-law looked after my baby from the very beginning when I started training when she (Jasnoor) was 10 months old. I would keep speaking to my mother-in-law daily on phone to ask about Jasnoor,” Manpreet said.

“She has started knowing things now, what is happening around etc. She knows my competition (at Asian Championships) is over but I am still staying back. She asked me why I am not coming back. Come back, it is too much now, she told me over phone,” added Manpreet.

“Both me and my husband are not with her and so she feels it even though she is with her grandmother, that is natural. What do I do, I have to do for the country also. I feel satisfied that I am doing something at least for the country. It is worth the sacrifice,” she said.

