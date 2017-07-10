Asian Athletics Championships 2017 gold-medallists get cash reward of Rs 7.5 lakh each

All Indian medal winners of 22nd Asian Atheletics meet pose with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (Source: PTI) All Indian medal winners of 22nd Asian Atheletics meet pose with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (Source: PTI)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated all the Indian athletes who won medals at the recently-concluded Asian Athletics Championships. The country had its best ever medal haul and the medal winners were awarded on Monday.

The CM gave Rs 10 lakh each to gold medallists, Rs 7.5 lakh each to silver medallists and Rs 5 lakh each for bronze medallists. In all, 29 medal winners got the cash rewards. 12 of them won gold, five silver and 12 bronze. The ceremony took place at the Kalinga Stadium a day after the end of the events.

While awarding all the medal winners of 22nd Asian Athletics Championships, Patnaik said, “my heartiest congratulations to all the medal winners, the entire Indian contingent, the Athletics’ Federation of India and everyone associated with athletics in the country on this proud achievement.”

“I am delighted to be felicitated by the chief minister. The cash prize received today shall help me in many ways. I’ll never forget Kalinga Stadium which gave me a gold medal,” said javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal.

G Lakshsmanan, who also won a gold in 5000m and 10000m races, was very happy and said the crowd made it very special. “The prize amount is very good. The crowd at Kalinga Stadium is superb. I will never forget their contribution in cheering the Indian Team members,” Laxman said.

Meanwhile, behind India, second in place was China who finished this edition with 8 gold and 7 silver and 5 bronze. They were followed by Kazakhstan (8) Iran (5) and Vietnam (4 ).

(With PTI inputs)

