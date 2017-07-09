Asian Athletics Championships: Controversy hits men’s 100m final

Malaysia’s Khairul Hafiz had been initially disqualified for a false start. (File representational photo) Malaysia’s Khairul Hafiz had been initially disqualified for a false start. (File representational photo)

The final of the men’s 100 metres sprint at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha was marred in controversy when Malaysia’s Khairul Hafiz, who was disqualified for a fault start, lodged a protest which resulted in the disqualification of another athlete – Qatar’s Tosin Joseph Onugode.

Onugode was disqualified on Saturday by the technical delegates on the ground after being found to have false-started upon examining the print outs of the reaction time of the competing athletes while coming out of the blocks. He is the brother of Femi Seun Onugode, the defending champion, who was stunned by Iran’s Hassan Taftian in the competition.

However despite the disqualification and the subsequent controversy, the medal standings weren’t affected due to the fact that Tosin had finished fifth in Friday’s race thus failing to make it to the finals. Incidentally, that race also saw a disqualification due to a false start (China’s Tang Xingqiang).

Hafiz’s demand in the protest application to re-run the race was rejected by the technical delegates. The Malaysian team also filed a protest citing doubts over the equipment used by the starting officials. However, the jury of technical delegates rejected it, saying that all the equipment used were certified by the world governing body, the IAAF.

