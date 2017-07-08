Asian Athletics Championships 2017: India leads the charts with 15 medals, including six gold

The Indian contingent got off to a brilliant start at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships. The Indian contingent got off to a brilliant start at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships.

The Indian contingent got off to a brilliant start at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships which is being held in Bhubaneshwar. On day one India secured a total of seven medals and on day two it went one better and bagged another eight medals taking their overall tally to 15. This has put India on the top of the table and they are trailed by China who is placed second with 10 medals. While on Day one India managed only two of the much-prized yellow metal, but on Day two it secured four gold medals.

On the first day, G Lakshmanan (5000 metres) and Manpreet Kaur (Shot put) were the ones who won the gold for India. While V Neena and Nayan James secured silver and bronze respectively. Vikas Gowda, whose participation was in doubt after a poor show at the trials, also won a bronze medal. Courtesy of their efforts India was leading second-placed China by 4 medals on the first day.

The gold rush continued into the second day as four more yellow metals were won. Nirmala Sheoran kick-started the campaign by winning the women’s 400m race. In the men’s 400m it was Muhammad Anas who also won the gold.

In the 1500 m race, it was PU Chitra and Ajay Kumar Saroj who bagged the other two gold medals.

The other medal winners on the second day included Rajiv Arokia (silver), Jisna Mathew (bronze), Tejinder Pal Singh Toor (silver) and Dutee Chand (bronze). While Tejinder Pal Singh won a silver after shooting an impressive 19.77 Dutee Chand secured the final medal of the second day.

Currently India, as a courtesy of some terrific performances, has a total of 15 medals in their kitty. This includes six gold medals, six bronze medals and three silvers medals. Going into the final few days of the tournament India will seek to continue its brilliant run of form.

On day three of the Asian Athletics Championships, more than 30 medals are up for grabs and if India once more manages to dominate then it will become an arduous task for the other nations to catch up. While China is second with 10 medals, Iran (4) and Kazakhstan (3) and Vietnam (2) are placed thirds, fourth and fifth respectively.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd