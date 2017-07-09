Asian Athletics Championships 2017: India bag 12 gold medals, top medals tally

he Indian contingent got off to a brilliant start at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships. he Indian contingent got off to a brilliant start at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships.

The Asian Athletics culminated on Sunday with India topping the charts. After getting off to a flier the Indian contingent at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships maintained their momentum and finally went on to secure a historic tally of 29 medals. This was after India won five gold, one silver and three bronze medals on Sunday. India began on a positive note when on day one it secured a total of seven medals. On day two India bagged another eight medals and took the overall tally to 15. Since then India was leading the charts and the only nations which were close behind them were China with China (10). Incidentally, this was India’s best performance at the tournament.

The gold rush on began with Swapna Barman as she secured 5932 points in the women’s heptathlon. Apart from Barman, Govindan Lakshmanan, Neeraj Chopra and women’s 4x400m relay team secured the gold medals. For Lakshmanan Sunday’s medal was the second gold after he won his first on the first day. Nirmala Sheoran, Muhammad Anas, PU Chitra and Ajay Kumar Saroj were the others who won the gold.

Among those who won the silver medal includes- V Neena, Rajiv Arokia, Tejinder Pal Singh Toor. While those who won the bronze includes Dutee Chand, Jisna Mathew among others.

The highlight on Sunday was young Neeraj Chopra’s effort where he bagged the gold in the javelin throw. Neeraj threw an impressive 85.23 m to win the medal. Archana Yadav was another athlete who finished on the podium after a win in the 800 m race (women’s). After the win she spoke to the media and said, ” It is my first international medal at the senior international level, so I am very happy. I thank my God, my coach and my mum,” “I am preparing for the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. I want to win more medals,” she added.

Meanwhile, behind India, second in place was China who finished this edition with 8 gold, 7 silver and 5 bronze. They were followed by Kazakhstan (8) Iran (5) and Vietnam (4 ).

