Asian Athletics Championship: Tintu Luka in the finals of 800m event

Tintu Luka qualifies for the Asian Athletics Championship final. (Source: File) Tintu Luka qualifies for the Asian Athletics Championship final. (Source: File)

Defending 800m champion Tintu Luka led the charge as almost all the Indians who competed in the third morning session qualified for the final rounds at the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships here today.

Luka overcame a mild stutter on the back straight in the second lap to win the second heat in 2:6.66 seconds and emerge the fastest qualifier. Her team-mates Lili Das (2:07.24) and Archana Adhav (2:09.42) also made it to the half-mile final without much trouble.

In men’s 800m, Jinson Johnson won the opening heat in 1:50.48 to be among the favourites in the medal race while

Vishwambar Kolekar won the third heat to also make it to the final.

India’s US-based Siddhanth Thingalaya qualified as one of the two fastest losers in men’s 110m hurdles, clocking 13.72 seconds to finish third in the second heat.

Ankit Sharma (7.42m), S Samsheer (7.42m) and Siddharth Mohan Naik (7.39m) made it to the final of men’s long jump.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App