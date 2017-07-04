Asian Athletics Championship: Everything you need to know

The Asian Athletics Championship is scheduled to be held from July 6 to 9. (Source: Sudarsan Pattnaik‏) The Asian Athletics Championship is scheduled to be held from July 6 to 9. (Source: Sudarsan Pattnaik‏)

Bhubaneswar is all set to host the upcoming Asian Athletics Championship this month. While the city in Odisha is preparing for the mega continental tournament, we have prepared a list of all the quintessential things that you must know before the tournament begins on July 6.

It is going to be the 22nd edition of the Asian Athletics Championship, which had come under controversy back in 1977 with the International Association of Athletics Federations on Israel’s participation. This is for the third time that the tournament will be held in India. It has been hosted by New Delhi in 1989 and Pune in 2013 before.

Importance

PT Usha — 14 gold in AAC & four in Asian Games — sets foot on the warm-up track at the Kalinga Stadium #AAC2017 @Bhubaneswar2017 pic.twitter.com/l0ovPQtkKf — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) 3 July 2017

The winners of the Asian Athletics Championship will get a direct entry into the World Championships in London in August. More than 700 athletes from around 45 countries will be participating in the tournament. There are 42 events— 21 for men and 21 for women.

Venue

The event will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. With just three months notice before the start of the tournament, the Odisha government gave the stadium a makeover. It now has Olympic-level synthetic track, state-of-the-art lighting systems, practice ground and tracks as well as spectator arrangements.

Schedule

The opening ceremony will take place on July 5. The event is of four days and will end on July 9. You can check out the schedule for all the three days here.

Tickets

Online tickets for the mega sporting event are available here at Rs 50.

Indian athletes

A total of 95 athletes will be representing India in the event. Below are the players participating:

The Men squad:

100m and 200m: Amiya Kumar Mallick;

400m: Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob and Arokia Rajiv;

800m: Jinson Johnson and Vishambhar Keolkar;

1500m: Ajay Kumar Saroj and Siddhantha Adhikari;

5000m: G Lakshmanan and Murli Kumar Gavit;

10,000m: Lakshmanan, Gopi Thonakal and Kalidas Hirave;

3000m steeplechase: Naveen Kumar and Durga Bahadur Budha;

110m hurdles: Siddhant Thingalaya* and Prem Kumar;

400m hurdles: Jabir MP, Santhosh Kumar T and Durgesh Kumar Pal;

Pole vault: S Siva;

High jump: Chethan B and Ajay Kumar;

Long jump: Ankit Sharma, Samsheer SE and Siddharth Mohan Naik*;

Triple jump: Arpinder Singh and Karthik U*;

Shot put: Tajinder Pal Toor, Jasdeep Singh Dhillon and Omprakash Singh Karhana;

Discus throw: Vikas Gowda*, Dharamraj Yadav and Kirpal Singh;

Hammer throw: Niraj Kumar;

Javelin throw: Neeraj Chopa, Davinder Singh Kang and Abhishek Singh;

Decathlon: Jagtar Singh and Abhishek Shetty;

4x100m relay: Amiya Kumar Mallick, Jyotishankar Debnath, Anuroop John, VK Elakkiya Dasan, Pravin Muthukumaran and Chintha Sudhakar;

4x400m relay: Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jaco, Arokia Rajiv, Sachi Roby, Mohan Kumar and Kunju Muhammed.

The Women squad:

100m and 200m: Dutee Chand and Srabani Nanda;

400m: Nirmala, MR Poovamma and Jisna Mathew;

800m: Tintu Luka, Archana Adhav and Lili Das;

1500m: Monika Choudhary;

5000m: L Suriya and Sanjivani Jadhav;

10,000m: L Suriya, Sanjivani Jadhav and Meenu;

3000m steeplechase: Sudha Singh and Parul Chaudhary;

100m hurdles: Nayana James;

400m hurdles: Anu R, Jauna Murmu and Arpitha M.

Pole vault: KM Sangeeta; High jump: Sahana Kumari and Swapna Barman;

Long jump: Nayana James*, Neena V and G Karthika;

Triple jump: Sheena NV and Joyline Murali Lobo*.

Shot put: Manpreet Kaur, Ramanpreet Kaur and Anamika Das;

Discus throw: Kamalpreeet Kaur Bal, Seema Punia and Himani Singh;

Hammer throw: Sarita R Singh and Gunjan Singh;

Javelin throw: Annu Rani, Poonam Rani Singh and Suman Devi.

Heptathlon: Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram and Liksy Joseph.

4x100m relay: Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, Merlin Joseph, Reena George, Ruma Sarkar and Himashree Roy;

4x400m relay: Nirmala, Poovamma, Jisna Mathew, Vijayakumari GK, Sarita Ben Gayakwad and Debashree Mazumdar.

Mascot

The mascot for the tournament is Olly Turtle. It represents the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles that arrive in millions every year on Odisha’s Rushikulya and Gahirmatha beaches for their annual nesting. The state government attempts to raise awareness on endangered species and preserving the natural habitat through this.

