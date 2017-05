Armaan Jindal shocks top-seed Ranjit Singh in ISA Junior Squash tournament

Mumbai’s Armaan Jindal, seeded in the five to eight bracket, upset top-seed Ranjit Singh of Delhi 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7 in the boys under-19 quarterfinals of the ISA junior open squash tournament in Chennai on Monday.

In the girls under-19 event, the No.1 seed Sunayna Kuruvilla of Tamil Nadu had no problems reaching the last four as she thrashed state-mate B Niranjana 11-3, 11-1, 11-2.

In the boys under-13 event, the No.1 seed Paarth Ambani of Mumbai was beaten by Rohaj Arya Gondi of Telangana 11-7, 6-11, 8-11, 13-11, 11-3.

Results: (all quarterfinals): Boys: Under-11: Aditya Chandani (1) (Maharashtra) beat Arjun Somani (5/8) 11-1, 11-1, 11-6 ; Sandhesh (3/4) (TN) beat Karan Yadav (5/8) (UP) 11-2, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9 ; Aimaan Zakaria (5/8) (Maharashtra) beat K S Arihant (3/4) (TN) 10-12, 12-10, 13-15, 12-10, 11-5 ; Ekambir Singh (5/8) (Maharashtra) beat Bhav Makhija (9/16) (MP) 14-12, 11-6, 11-9.

Under-13: Rutva Samant (3/4) (Maharashtra) beat Sharan Pbi (5/8) (Maharashtra) 11-8, 11-6, 11-8 ; Rachit Kumar Shailya (3/4), UP, beat Devay Mehta (5/8) (Maharashtra) 11-6, 23-21, 9-11, 11-6 ; Arnav Tevatia (2) (Maharashtra) beat Uday Pandey (9/16) (Maharashtra) 11-9, 11-5, 12-10.

Under-15: Navaneeth Prabhu S (1) (TN) beat Arman Darukhanawalla (9/16) (Maharashtra) 11-9, 11-13, 11-5, 11-5; Kanhav Nanavati (3/4) (TN) beat Aakash Gupta (5/8) (Maharashtra) 4-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-7; Shreemann Raghavan (3/4) (TN) beat Nikhil Jason (5/8) (TN) 11-9 11-3 Ret..; Tanay Pbi (2) (Maharashtra) beat Jay Vaknalli (5/8) (Maharashtra) 11-6, 11-8, 11-6.

Under-17: Saksham Choudhary (1) (Delhi) beat Avinash Yadav (9/16) (Maharashtra) 11-2, 11-7, 11-4; Rahul Baitha (2) (Maharashtra) beat Advait Adik (5/8) (Maharashtra) 11-7, 11-13, 11-6, 12-10.

Under-19: Vikas Mehra (5/8) (TN) beat Yash Bhargava (3/4) (Delhi) 7-11, 11-3, 12-10, 11-9; Abhay Singh (3/4) (TN) beat Jamal Sakib (5/8) (UP) 11-6, 11-4, 11-5; Aryaman Adik (2) (Maharashtra) beat Rutvik Rau (5/8) (Maharashtra) 11-3, 11-8, 11-4.

Girls: Under-17: Amita Gondi (1) (TL) beat Krithica J S (5/8) (TN) 11-5, 11-8, 11-4; Ananya Dabke (Maharashtra) beat Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (3/4) (TN) 7-11, 11-3, 9-11, 11-8, 11-1; Samita S (3/4) (TN) beat Sparshi Mattas (5/8) (GA) 11-8, 11-3, 11-1; Navmi Sharma (2) (Maharashtra) beat Vedika Singhvi (5/8) (RJ) 11-4, 11-3, 11-7.

Under-19: Ashita Pranaya Bhengra (2) (TN) beat Rebecca Sheila Doss (5/8) (TN) 11-3, 11-2, 11-6; Sanika Choudhari (3/4) (Maharashtra) beat Shimon Hura (5/8) (TN) 11-1, 11-2, 11-2; Aaradhana Kasturiraj (3/4) (TN) beat Mira Kamat (5/8) (Maharashtra) 7-11, 2-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-7.

