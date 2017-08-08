Aries Merritt is headline act as world track enters Day 4

Since the 2012 Olympics, Merritt has had a kidney transplant. But the world-record holder is back near his best at this year’s world championships. (Source: AP) Since the 2012 Olympics, Merritt has had a kidney transplant. But the world-record holder is back near his best at this year’s world championships. (Source: AP)

Aries Merritt will be looking to get a second gold at the Olympic Stadium, five years after he won the 110-meter hurdles at the London Games. Since the 2012 Olympics, Merritt has had a kidney transplant. But the world-record holder is back near his best at this year’s world championships.

He will face Olympic champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica and defending champion Sergey Shubenkov of Russia.

Other finals Monday are the women’s hammer throw 1,500 meters and triple jump.

The men’s sprinters hit the track again for the heats in the 200, but both Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin are not in the event.

