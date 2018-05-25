Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
Archery World Cup: India women’s compound team wins silver

The compound women team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Divya Dhayal bagged a silver medal at the ongoing Archery World Cup.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 25, 2018 4:51:37 pm
archery Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Divya Dhayal bagged a silver medal at Archery World Cup. (Source: World Archery Twitter)
India opened their medal tally at the ongoing Archery World Cup at Antalya in Turkey on Friday with the compound women team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Divya Dhayal bagging a silver medal.

The Indian women compound team lost to winners Chinese Taipei, who finished 231, by three points. Vennam, Kirar and Dhayal lost the first two rounds but attempted a comeback in the third and fourth rounds to claim the second position. India scored 57, 55, 59 and 57 to take their total points to 228 in comparison to Cheinese Taipei’s 59, 58, 57 and 57.

Meanwhile, South Korea pulled off a performance to beat hosts Turkey 227-224 and claim the bronze medal.

This is India’s second medal at the World Cups this year after Vennam won bronze in the compound mixed team event with Abhishek Verma in April during the Shanghai World Cup.

With the compound mixed team duo of Abhishek Verma and Vennam playing later in the day, India have a chance of increasing their medal tally when they face Belgium’s Sarah Prieels and Reginald Kools for the bronze medal final.

