Gurmehar Kaur’s view that her father was killed by war and not Pakistan is wrong: Babita Phogat

Wrestlers Babita And Geeta Phogat have not taken kindly to the post by Gurmehar Kaur and came down hard on the latters views On Pakistan. “If you speak against nation, people will obviously not like it. Irrespective of gender, the person won’t be spared,” wrestler Geeta Phogat said in an interview to NDTV.

The Phogat sisters are the latest to join the bandwagon of celebrities who took to social media to question Gurmehar’s views, with former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also taking a dig at the student on Sunday.

“Gurmehar Kaur’s view that her father was killed by war and not Pakistan was wrong for me. It’s against our nation and martyrs,” Babita was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Babita also went on to say that the Kaur’s stance was ‘against nation and martyrs’.

Meanwhile, Yogeshwar Dutt is another wrestler who recently targeted Gurmehar over the post. While Dutt tweeted a collage to ridicule the student’s views, fellow wrestlers Babita and Gita questioned Gurmehar’s patriotism. After Virender Sehwag’s tweet on slain Army officer’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also posted a version of it on social media – in the form of a meme.

His tweet was followed up by further retweets with hashtag of #BharatJaisiJagahNahi.

Gurmehar, who had criticised student outfit ABVP for the violent clashes at Ramjas College last week, has been subjected to a lot of criticism and abuse, for an old video of her calling for peace between India and Pakistan.

