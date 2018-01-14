Supreme Crisis

Anthony Joshua faces Joseph Parker in heavyweight unification bout in March

Anthony Joshua will put his perfect 20-fight, 20-knock-out record on the line when he takes on New Zealand's Joseph Parker in a world heavyweight unification bout in Cardiff.

By: PTI | Published: January 14, 2018 8:06 pm
Anthony Joshua, Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker, Joseph Parker Anthony Joshua, sports news, Indian Express Joshua holds the WBA and IBF versions of the crown while Parker is the WBO champion and unbeaten in 24 contests, with 18 knockouts. (Source: AP)
Top News

Britain’s Anthony Joshua will put his perfect 20-fight, 20-knock-out record on the line when he takes on New Zealand’s Joseph Parker in a world heavyweight unification bout in Cardiff, Wales on March 31.

Joshua holds the WBA and IBF versions of the crown while Parker is the WBO champion and unbeaten in 24 contests, with 18 knockouts.

Following weeks of negotiations, the 28-year-old Joshua confirmed the fight was on in a video posted on his official Twitter account.

“These fights aren’t easy because there’s a lot on the line so respect to team Parker for taking the challenge. And you know me, I love this game,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to it, training camp is under way and before you know it, March 31st will be upon us.”

The winner of the fight will take a step towards becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

American Deontay Wilder holds the fourth belt in the heavyweight division.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. Nilesh Jain
    Jan 14, 2018 at 8:26 pm
    what is so hard to understand ? I don't want to interact with you thieves. why are you ruining my life ?
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    It's either Asian Games or US Open 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table