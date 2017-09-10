Anthony Amalraj downs top seed Sharath Kamal to win South Zone TT title

Sharath Kamal had come here needing some good practice for the Asian Cup, commencing at Ahmedabad next week. (Source: Express Archive) Sharath Kamal had come here needing some good practice for the Asian Cup, commencing at Ahmedabad next week. (Source: Express Archive)

Anthony Amalraj, who was recently bestowed with the Arjuna award, outlasted top seed Sharath Kamal 4-3 in the men’s singles final at the All India National Ranking Table Tennis Championships (South Zone) in Dharwad on Sunday.

The trophy-triumph earned Amalraj Rs. 70,000 in prize purse and, more importantly, did a world of good to his sagging morale.

On the other hand, Kamal had come here needing some good practice for the Asian Cup, commencing at Ahmedabad next week.

He did have the practice he needed, but he needs to quickly put this title loss behind and look ahead at the job at hand.

Playing superbly throughout, Amalraj looked like slipping away when Kamal took a commanding 3-0 lead.

But Amalraj, who never gives up easily, fought well and upped the ante when it was needed as he clawed his way back slowly but surely.

A jaded Sharath was losing steam and was unable to get his shorts right, more often than not putting out and netting a few. Amalraj levelled the score at 3-3 and took the issue to the decider.

Coming hard in the last game, Amalraj held two match points and then changing side increased the lead gradually, to four, six and finally winning as he stopped Kamal at mere four points.

Results:

Men Singles: Final: Anthony Amalraj PSPB) bt Sharath Kamal (PSPB) 5-11, 8-11, 9-11, 11-2, 11-5, 11-8, 11-4;

Semifinals: A. Sharatah Kamal bt Manav Thakkar (PSPB) 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4, 15-13, A.Amalraj bt G. Sathiyan (PSPB) 11-4, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-4.

Women Singles: Final: Manika Batra (PSPB) Suthirtha Mukherjee (WB) 11-4, 9-11, 11-8, 7-11, 13-11, 11-7; Semifinals: Manika Batra bt Madhurika Patkar (PSPB) 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5, 10-12, 11-3, Suthirtha Mukherjee (WB) bt Archana Kamath (PSPB) 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9.

