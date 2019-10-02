Annu Rani finishes 8th in World Championship javelin final

India’s Annu Rani finished eighth in the women’s javelin throw final to end her campaign in the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha on Wednesday night.

Advertising

At the end of first attempts of all 12 athletes, Rani was placed fifth with an attempt of 59.25m.

Rani, who is the first Indian to reach the finals of the women’s javelin throw, improved in her second attempt with a better throw of 61.12m but slipped two places to seventh.

In her third effort she could eclipsed her previous throw and recorded a distance of 60.20m to stay at the seventh spot.

Advertising

With a day’s best of 61.12m, Rani then finished in the top-8 and got three more attempts.

Having been 8th after the 1st three throws, Annu Rani then went first in the final set of throws for the eight athletes remaining.

Her 4th attempt was 60.40m which took her to the eight spot. Her 5th throw was just 58.49m.

Needing a miracle in her last attempt, she came up with a tame effort of 57.93m to finish 8th in the Final with a best throw of 61.12 m.

Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia bagged the gold medal with her final attempt of 66.56m. China’s Shiying Liu and Huihui Lyu took home the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Earelir, Rani created history on Monday night by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the Javelin final surpassing her own national record with an effort of 62.43m in the World Athletics Champions.

The 27-year-old, who finished third in Group A, threw the javelin 62.43m in her second attempt and emerged as the fifth-best performer of the qualification round.

In the process, Annu also smashed her national record of 62.43m, which she had achieved in March this year.