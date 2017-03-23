Ankur Mittal wins gold in double trap at ISSF World Cup

Young Indian shooter Ankur Mittal, defeated rival James Willett, and went on to bag the first World Cup gold medal of his career in double trap at the ISSF World Cup. The event was held in Club de Caza, Tiro y Pesca de Acapulco.

24-year-old Ankur Mittal finished with a tally of 75 hits, also matching the World Record set by Willett at last month’s competition in New Delhi. However, this time the 21-year-old Willett finished with 73.

“I wouldn’t call it a revenge,” said Mittal after the award ceremony. “James is great shooter and winning and being defeated is all part of the game. The conditions in the finals range I would say they were perfect. Wind affected most of the qualification rounds, but in the afternoon it was not so strong.” He further added, “It was great to share the podium with two young shooters. Shooting is a young sport, and we’re doing our best do make the people appreciate what we do.”

It may be recalled here that Ankur Mittal won the silver medal in Men’s Double trap at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Delhi last month. 25-year-old, Ankur was one among the host of fresh faces to take part in the range alongside renowned Indian shooters such as Jitu Rai, Gagan Narang and Heena Sidhu when the year’s first ISSF World Cup began in New Delhi.

Ankur has come up gradually through the junior ranks and has been a consistent performer. This is his best in international competition so far.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd