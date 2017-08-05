Latest News

Ankur Mittal wins gold in Asian Shotgun Championship

In a six-man final, Ankur Mittal shot 71 and finished at top of the podium. India also grabbed the top prize in the team event as Sangram Dahiya (43) and Mohammad Asab (34) scores were also added to Mittal's final total.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 5, 2017 8:04 pm
Ankur Mittal, Men's double trap, Asian Shotgun Championship, Kazakhstan Earlier this year, Ankur Mittal clinched a gold medal at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup. (Source: File)
India shooter Ankur Mittal showed impressive performance by winning the individual and playing a role in team gold medal in Men’s Double Trap at the Seventh Asian Shotgun Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

In a six-man final, Mittal shot 71 and finished at top of the podium. India also grabbed the top prize in the team event as Sangram Dahiya (43) and Mohammad Asab (34) scores were also added to Mittal’s final total.

Dahiya had to contend with the fourth position in the individual event, whereas Asab finished in the fifth place. In the qualification, Mittal shot 137 trailing behind the top position holder Dahiya (140) as well as Asab (138).

Earlier this year, Mittal clinched a gold medal at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup in Acapulco, Mexico. Previously to that, he also won a silver in season’s inaugural World Cup in New Delhi.

When the year’s first World Cup began in New Delhi, Mittal was one among the host of fresh faces to feature alongside some experienced Indian shooters with the likes off Jitu Rai, Gagan Narang and Heena Sidhu. He has raised his game and has come up gradually through the junior ranks.

In Men’s double trap event, UAE’s Khaled Alkaabi (70) won the silver medal and Saif Alshamsy (53) clinched a bronze.

