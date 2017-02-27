Shooting World Cup: Ankur Mittal wins silver in men’s double trap

Ankur Mittal’s tally of 74 points was way ahead of third placed James Dedman (56 points) from Great Britain. (Source: Twitter) Ankur Mittal’s tally of 74 points was way ahead of third placed James Dedman (56 points) from Great Britain. (Source: Twitter)

Ankur Mittal won the silver medal in Men’s Double trap at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Delhi on Monday. 25-year-old, Ankur was one among the host of fresh faces to take part in the range alongside renowned Indian shooters such as Jitu Rai, Gagan Narang and Heena Sidhu when the year’s first ISSF World Cup began in New Delhi.

Ankur’s tally in the final read 74 points, courtesy of which he won the silver medal. While James Willett from Australia, who bagged 75, claimed the gold medal. While James Dedman from Great Britain, stood third with a total of 56 points.

Fellow team-mate, Sangram Dahiya also featured in the top six but could manage only 24 points.

Ankur has come up gradually through the junior ranks and has been a consistent performer. This is his best in international competition so far.

Earlier, Pooja Ghatkar won the women’s 10m air rifle bronze to give India its first medal in the competition. Ghatkar who is a former Asian champion, shot 228.8 in the final of 10m air rifle to finish third on the podium and win her maiden World Cup medal.

Meanwhile, India’s ace shooters Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu gave India its second medal in the ongoing ISSF World Cup by clinching gold in 10m pistol mixed team event at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Monday.

Jitu and Heena defeated Japan’s Yukari Konishi and Tomoyuki Matsuda 5-3 in the final. Slovenia’s Naphaswan Yangpaiboon and Kevin Venta were placed third.

