Ankur Mittal bags silver at ISSF World Cup: Who said what on Twitter

Ankur Mittal finished second on the podium after he tallied 74. (Source: PTI) Ankur Mittal finished second on the podium after he tallied 74. (Source: PTI)

India had a great day at the ISSF World Cup on Monday. After Pooja Ghatkar won the bronze and the duo of Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu claimed the top prize in 10m air pistol mixed event , 25-year old Ankur Mittal bagged the silver medal in the Men’s Double trap event.

Coming from a family of shotgun shooters, Ankur was among few of the fresh faces to take part in this tournament and it augurs well for Indian shooting that the younger did so well at this outing. Ankur has come up gradually through the junior ranks and has been a consistent performer.

Ankur scored 137 points in the qualification round to advance to the final and gave tough fight to Australia’s James Willett in the gold medal fight. Ankur’s tally in the final stood at 74 points, courtesy of which he won the silver medal. While James Willett from Australia, who bagged 75, claimed the gold medal. James Dedman from Great Britain, stood third with a total of 56 points. Fellow team-mate, Sangram Dahiya also featured at the sixth spot but could manage only 24 points.

Earlier, Pooja Ghatkar won the women’s 10m air rifle bronze to give India its first medal in the competition. Ghatkar who is a former Asian champion, shot 228.8 in the final of 10m air rifle to finish third on the podium and win her maiden World Cup medal.

Meanwhile, Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu triumphed in the 10m team aire pistol.

Ankur Mittal won the silver medal in closely contested Men’s Double trap at the #ISSFWC in Delhi.

Congrats Ankur, Well played 👍💐 pic.twitter.com/XbsDLcbRHq — Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) 27 February 2017

Stellar performance by Shooter Ankur Mittal – Congratulations on winning the silver medal in Men’s double trap event at #ISSFWC. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) 27 February 2017

My heartiest congratulations to @JituRai & @HeenaSidhu10 on winning Gold medal in mixed team event of 10M Air Pistol shooting in #ISSFWC. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) 27 February 2017

Feels great to win this mixed doubles medal with @JituRai after my yesterdays performance. But Miles to go before I sleep. pic.twitter.com/DlD6Q16Eml — Heena sidhu (@HeenaSidhu10) 27 February 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd