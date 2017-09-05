Ankur Mittal, Ahvar Rizvi win silver medals at ISSF Shotgun World Championships

Ankur Mittal won the silver medal at Shotgun World Championships. (Source: File) Ankur Mittal won the silver medal at Shotgun World Championships. (Source: File)

India’s Ankur Mittal won the silver medal in the men’s double trap event at the ISSF Shotgun World Championships in Moscow on Tuesday. Leading through the final, Mittal missed three of the final four shots to miss the gold medal to Russia’s Vitaly Fokeev.

In the junior competition, India’s Ahvar Rizvi also won a silver medal after faltering at the last shot. Great Britain’s James Dedman won the gold medal on the final shot of the competition. India’s second shooter in the final, Shardul Vihan, finished sixth.

Mittal and Fokeev were tied till the last four shoots of the final but the latter shot 68 points while the Indian could manage only 66. Mittal had earlier topped the qualification round.

Earlier this year, Mittal had won a gold medal in the same event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup held in Mexico. He had also won a silver medal at the New Delhi World Cup in 2016.

The number two and six finish by Indian shooter in the junior competition gave India the gold medal in the team competition. But, in the senior competition, India finished fifth with a combined score of 413 points. Italy won gold with 418 points.

In the qualification round, Sangram Dahiya ended in 20th place with 135, while Md. Asab came in 23rd with 133 hits in the qualifying round.

