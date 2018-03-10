Anjum Moudgill wins Silver Medal in ISSF World Cup, hopes for fully automated shooting range in Chandigarh

Parents (left sitting), uncle, aunt and grandfather of Anjum Moudgil at their house in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Friday. Her father holds a painting made by Anjum. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi) Parents (left sitting), uncle, aunt and grandfather of Anjum Moudgil at their house in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Friday. Her father holds a painting made by Anjum. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi)

India’s latest ISSF World Cup medallist 24-year-old Chandigarh girl and Punjab shooter Anjum Moudgill still remembers the days when she would train at the Sector 25 Patiala Ki Rao Manual Shooting Range during her junior days. On Friday early morning, the shooter won her first medal in ISSF World Cup in Mexico when she won the silver medal in 50 m Rifle 3 Position event with a score of 454.2 in the final.

“Initially I trained as a NCC cadet and with Chandigarh still lacking a fully automatic electronic shooting range, it surely works as a disadvantage. But then I would train at Delhi and Pune with my coach Deepali Deshpande and practise here at PU Shooting Range too, which has got 10 M Air Rifle area. 50 M Rifle 3 P event is an outdoor event too and I hope we soon get a fully automated range here in Chandigarh,” said Anjum, who is also supported by GoSports foundation.

Anjum won her first individual medal in the form of a bronze medal in All India GV Mavlankar Championship in December 2008 and won more than 25 medals as a junior shooter in National Shooting Championship. The youngster won her first international medal in senior category with a gold medal in South Asian Games in Guwahati and made the cut for the Indian shooting team for 2018 Commonwealth Games. “She won her first team medal in January 2008 and for the last decade, she has only thought about shooting. The silver medal today is the biggest reward for us. When she won the silver in Commonwealth Championship last year, she drew a painting by coffee sticks of a ship. We hope next month, she wins the gold medal in CWG and makes the country proud,” said Anjum’s mother Shubh Moudgill, who is a teacher with Punjab Education department at Kurali.

Col (retd) Mohan Inder Singh Chahuan, who was the group commander, Chandigarh NCC Unit, when Anjum started shooting, has too followed the youngster’s game closely. “When we first noticed her, she was in seventh standard and was too young for 3 P Event. Most of the youngsters chose pistol shooting and she too trained in pistol initially. But she showed success in 3P events. She would come on cycle to the range. She is mentally very robust and mentally very strong,” remembers Chahuan, who was also chief coach and national coach for Army Marksman Unit, MHOW.

